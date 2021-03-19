Why Should You Retain RenaissanceRe (RNR) in Your Portfolio?

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR has been in investors’ good books on the back of solid segmental contributions and an encouraging solvency level.



Here we discuss the reasons for retaining this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company in your investment portfolio.



The company is witnessing a continued positive trend in gross premiums written, which has doubled over a span of five years, driven by premium growth at both its Casualty and Specialty plus Property segments. This upside is quite obvious from its five-year CAGR (2014 to 2020) of 24.6%, primarily led by strong segmental results.



In 2020, gross premiums written improved 20.8% year over year to $5.8 billion. This consistent growth in premiums is likely to drive the top line further for RenaissanceRe. In 2021, the company remains optimistic about driving its Casualty and Specialty segment’s gross written premiums by 17.9% from the 2020 figure. It expects net premiums to grow around $1 billion this year.



The company also took initiatives to streamline its business by getting rid of low-return high-risk businesses.



Additionally, it is buying units to expand business. In March 2019, it purchased Tokio Millennium Re for a deal value of $1.5 billion to increase the business scale and strengthen its portfolio.



Its solvency level impresses as well. Its free cash flow, which rose over the last few years, reflects its solid capital position. Total debt of the company represents 13.1% of its capital, lower than the industry’s average of 20.6%. Its times interest earned stands at 20.7X, higher than the industry's average of 14.4X. As of Dec 31, 2020, it had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.7 billion, higher than its debt level of $1.1 billion.

However, being a property and casualty insurer, it is always exposed to cat activities, the occurrence of which imparts volatility to its results.



In the past year, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) have gained 31%, underperforming its industry's growth of 42.2%.





The stock movement looks better than the price performance of other companies in the same space, namely Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS, First American Financial Corporation FAF and Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI, which have also surged 37.2%, 43.7% and 57.6%, respectively, over the same time frame. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

