Why Should You Hold Synchrony Financial in Your Portfolio?

This leading provider of private label credit cards in the United States has seen revenue growth since 2013 on the back of its rising interest income. In fact, the company’s total interest income witnessed a five-year (2014-2019) CAGR of 9.3%. Although the same suffered to some extent in the first six months of 2020, we expect the metric to bounce back on investments in the CareCredit network expansion, strategic initiatives and boosting the company’s digital capabilities.



Synchrony Financial has been making concerted efforts in effecting acquisitions to drive business growth. It has been successful in revising several collaborations over the last few quarters as well. The company added around 4000 new merchants in the second quarter and expanded several relationships. It also executed a successful launch of the Verizon program. All these measures aid its competitive edge.



The company’s Retail Card segment is a leading provider of private label credit cards and Dual Cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products. Retail Card interest and fees on loans have been rising over the past many years on the back of purchase volume growth and a period-end loan receivables increase. Although contribution from this segment declined to some extent in the first half of 2020, we expect the same to rebound going forward.



The company’s CareCredit platform also holds ample potential. In the second quarter, the segment added more than 2000 new provider locations to its network. This segmental strength bodes well on the back of its current and new relationships, new programs, etc.



However, purchase volume for the first six months contracted 10.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure due to controlled purchases. This was because of government restrictions on travel, entertainment, events, etc. and closure of several non-essential retail stores. Although the levels improved in May and June, the same poses a challenge to Synchrony Financial.

Shares of this company have soared 85.5% in six months’ time, outperforming its industry’s growth of 24.9%.



Companies in the same space, such as Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. OCSL, Houlihan Lokey Inc. HLI and Alliance Data Systems Corporation ADS have also gained 32.1%, 14.4% and 34.6%, respectively, in the same time frame.

