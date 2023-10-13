Why Should You Hold Assurant (AIZ) Stock in Your Portfolio?

Assurant, Inc. AIZ is well-poised for growth, driven by organic growth across distribution channels, higher yields on fixed maturity securities, improved invested assets and a solid capital position.

Earnings Estimate

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Assurant’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $12.67 per share, indicating a 13.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 4% higher revenues of $10.80 billion. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $14.07 per share, indicating an 11% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 3.3% higher revenues of $11.16 billion.

Earnings Surprise History

Assurant has a decent surprise history, beating earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 24.39%.

Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Year to date, shares of AIZ have gained 17.5% against the industry’s decline of 4.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Style Score

AIZ has a VGM Score of A. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.

Business Tailwinds

Continued organic growth across distribution channels, extended service contracts and mobile subscribers should fuel the growth of net earned premiums of Assurant in the long run.



AIZ’s Global Automotive, reflecting the prior-period sales of vehicle service contracts as well as higher net earned premiums fees and other income in Connected Living, will continue to drive growth in this segment.



The International business is also expected to stabilize as the multi-line insurer is taking steps to grow its footprint through expansion and expense handling. The Global Automotive business is expected to show steady progress as the insurer materializes benefits from its partnership with CNH Industrial. Increasing the number of partnerships outside the United States will further boost its results.



The Global Housing segment will benefit from an increase in lender-placed policies in-force as well as higher average insured values and premium rates. In this segment, the business is expected to grow mid to high-single digits in 2023 and 2024. Higher net earned premiums, fees and other income, and net investment income are expected to drive revenue growth.



Net investment income is expected to gain from higher yields on fixed maturity securities, cash and cash equivalents, and higher income from commercial mortgage loans on real estate due to improved invested assets.



Assurant has a strong capital management policy. Its solid capital position supports effective capital deployment. The multi-line insurer expects to deploy capital primarily to support business growth by funding investments, mergers and acquisitions and returning capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 0.7% north in the past seven days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.

