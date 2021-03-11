Why Should You Add Community Health (CYH) to Your Portfolio?

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH has been in investors’ good books on the back of its continuous divestitures and telehealth services. In fact, these factors instill confidence in the stock’s long-term prospects as well.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is currently pegged at 19 cents per share, rebounding from a loss of 4 cents in the last seven days.



Community Health boasts an impressive earnings surprise record. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 120.75%, on average. Its earnings beat estimates in three quarters, missing the mark once.



The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of A. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum with the score being a weighted combination of all three factors.



Back-tested results showed that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 are the best investment options. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Let’s analyze the factors that make this stock a compelling choice for investors right now.



Last month, the company reported fourth-quarter net income of 96 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 433.3% and also soaring 140% year over year on solid revenues and lower costs.



The company has been actively divesting hospitals to streamline its business and focus on core operations for a while now. The sale of non-core assets is expected to lead to sound prospects and drive better returns. In 2019 and 2020, Community Health completed the divestitures of 12 and 13 hospitals, respectively. The proceeds generated from these dispositions made the company optimistic about the availability of sufficient liquidity in the days ahead.



It executed its divestment plan over the last couple of years to create a solid portfolio.



The company gained on the back of growing demand for telehealth services. This business line earned a sweet spot amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Imposition of stringent lockdowns and social-distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus propelled individuals to resort to telehealth services as the only feasible option. People are able to access healthcare while staying at home.



Community Health witnessed a massive drive in telehealth services during 2020. It managed to provide more than $500,000 telehealth visits in 2020. Evidently, the company is well-poised to further capitalize on telehealth services amid the current scenario.



The company is consistently making efforts to lower costs. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, its operating costs and expenses declined 12%, 19.1% and 15.1% year over year, respectively. Operating costs as a percentage of net revenues declined to 90.4% as of Dec 31, 2020 from 95.1% at 2019 end.The company is constantly monitoring operational activities to cut down on costs. Going forward, its expenses are expected to improve further on the back of a planned business rejig.



Shares of the company have skyrocketed 225.2% in a year’s time, outperforming its industry's growth of 82.3%.





Notably, other companies in the same space including MEDNAX Inc. MD, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. ACHC and HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA have also rallied 134.4%, 192.3% and 82.6% each in the same time frame.

