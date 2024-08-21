Why Should I Consider Investing in Real Estate?

Investing in real estate can provide a steady income stream through rental payments and offer long-term appreciation. It can also serve as a tangible asset that could diversify your investment portfolio and hedge against inflation. Additionally, real estate investments can also offer tax benefits, such as deductions on mortgage interest and property taxes.

If you want to build a real estate portfolio, a financial advisor can help you analyze investments and manage them.

Reasons to Invest in Real Estate

Real estate can be a compelling investment for those seeking financial stability and growth potential. Here's a roundup of eight general benefits to help you decide.

1. Real Estate Appreciates in Value

The long-term trend for real estate values has historically been upward. Unlike stocks, which can be more volatile and subject to sudden drops, real estate tends to build wealth over time. Investors with limited funds can invest in real estate using REITs, a specialized trust that offers shares.

2. Rental Income

Steady cash flow is one of the key reasons why many investors choose real estate. Rental income can help cover the mortgage, property taxes and maintenance costs, and property owners may be able to increase their rental income over time. Vacation rentals through sites like Airbnb are another option.

3. Stability

Real estate tends to be more stable when compared with other investment options like stocks or commodities. The physical nature of real estate, coupled with its essential role in society-people always need a place to live or work-means it often retains more of its value during economic downturns.

4. Building Wealth Through Equity

As you pay down the mortgage on a real estate property, you build equity which can be leveraged in various ways. Over time, as property values increase and mortgage balances decrease, your equity can be tapped into for other investment opportunities, home improvements, or even as a financial safety net.

5. Tax Advantages

Real estate offers several tax deductions for mortgage interest, property taxes and depreciation, which can reduce your taxable income and tax liability. If you're selling real estate, capital gains taxes can be lower than income tax, and investors can even defer capital gains taxes through a 1031 exchange. which allows them to reinvest proceeds from the sale of one property into another to grow their real estate portfolio. There are rental property tax deductions, too.

6. Portfolio Diversification

Adding real estate to your portfolio can reduce your exposure to the risks associated with other asset classes, such as stocks or bonds. Real estate often moves independently of the stock market, meaning that when other investments are performing poorly, real estate may hold its value or even increase. This non-correlation can help smooth out returns and reduce the overall volatility of your investment portfolio.

7. Hedge Against Inflation

Unlike cash or fixed-income investments, which lose value in an inflationary environment, real estate can actually benefit from inflation. When the cost of goods and services rises so do property values and the cost of rent, making real estate a protective asset during economic downturns..

8. You Can Use Real Estate to Borrow Money

Real estate ownership provides an opportunity to access capital through borrowing. Lenders are often willing to provide loans based on the equity you have in a property, allowing you to tap into funds for other investments or renovations for house flipping. Home equity loans, lines of credit, and cash-out refinancing are common ways to leverage real estate to borrow money.

Risks of Investing in Real Estate

As with other financial investments, real estate also comes with some risks. Here are six general risks to consider before you invest:

Market risk : Property values can fluctuate due to economic conditions or shifts in the local real estate market, potentially leading to a loss.

: Property values can fluctuate due to economic conditions or shifts in the local real estate market, potentially leading to a loss. Liquidity risk : Real estate is not as easily sold as stocks or bonds, making it harder to convert to cash when you need it fast.

: Real estate is not as easily sold as stocks or bonds, making it harder to convert to cash when you need it fast. Interest rate risk : Rising interest rates can increase borrowing costs, reduce property values and make it more difficult to sell or refinance a property.

: Rising interest rates can increase borrowing costs, reduce property values and make it more difficult to sell or refinance a property. Property management risk : Owning rental properties requires ongoing maintenance and problem tenants can be time-consuming and costly to manage.

: Owning rental properties requires ongoing maintenance and problem tenants can be time-consuming and costly to manage. Legal and regulatory risks : Changes in laws, zoning regulations or tax policies can impact property values and rental income.

: Changes in laws, zoning regulations or tax policies can impact property values and rental income. Leverage risk: Using borrowed money to invest in real estate can amplify both gains and losses, making it a double-edged sword in volatile markets.

Bottom Line

Investing in real estate can offer steady rental income, property appreciation and tax benefits, which can make it an attractive option for building wealth and diversifying your portfolio. However, this will also require upfront capital, ongoing maintenance costs and can involve complex property management, which might not suit everyone. Additionally, real estate markets can be volatile and illiquid, posing risks for those seeking quick returns or easy access to their investments.

Real Estate Investing Tips

A financial advisor can help you build a personalized real estate portfolio based on your goals and needs. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to figure out whether you have enough money saved for retirement, SmartAsset's retirement calculator can help you get an estimate.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/VioletaStoimenova, ©iStock.com/Georgijevic

, ©iStock.com/photographer

The post Why Should I Consider Investing in Real Estate? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.