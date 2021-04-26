Why Shopify's Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) popped today, seemingly on no company-related news. Investors may be pushing the stock higher in anticipation of the upcoming first-quarter 2021 results that will be released on April 28.

The tech stock was up by 5.6% as of 3:06 p.m. EDT on Monday.

So what

Shopify benefited from lockdowns and social distancing as businesses of all sizes turned to the company's platform to stay up and running in 2020. And even with several vaccines available in the U.S. and the economy beginning to reopen, analysts are still anticipating strong growth in Shopify's upcoming results.

Image source: Getty Images.

Analysts' consensus earnings estimate for the first quarter is $0.75 per share, which would be a significant increase from the $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

Even with that estimated earnings growth, some analysts have taken a cautious approach to Shopify recently. CIBC cut Shopify's price target today from $1,7500 to $1,325.

But with the company's stock price rising today, it appears most investors ignored news of Shopify's stock receiving a price-target cut.

Now what

Investors will want to keep a close eye on what Shopify's management says in the company's quarterly earnings call on Wednesday. Aside from the first-quarter results, it could shed some light on how the e-commerce company will navigate the transition from stellar growth during the height of the pandemic to a post-COVID economy.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shopify wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.