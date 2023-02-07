Why Shopify Surged 41.9% in January

What happened

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 41.9% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

However, the e-commerce company is still trading around 43% below the $87.22 it achieved a year ago.

So what

Early last month, Shopify announced the launch of Commerce Components by Shopify (CCS). CCS is a composable stack that allows enterprise customers to integrate its components within their systems and offers an "all-in-one" solution for corporations to accelerate order flow and improve conversion rates. CCS is touted to convert 72% faster than a typical checkout, which improves to 91% if used on mobile, while also offering flexible application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate with the customers' back-end systems.

This offering should open a whole new world of opportunities for Shopify to monetize its platform and onboard new, large clients. Investors will be excited by the e-commerce outfit's renewed growth prospects as Shopify takes on its first major client, Mattel. The toy giant is bringing its entire portfolio of brands onto this platform. More client acquisition momentum could follow in the coming months as news spreads about Shopify's latest innovative product launch.

Investor optimism was also revived as the Federal Reserve indicated that future interest rate hikes will be smaller as there was evidence that inflation has been kept in check. The bellwether Nasdaq Composite index gained an impressive 11.5% last month, in a sign that investors are feeling more upbeat about loss-making growth stocks that bore the brunt of last year's severe selldown.

Now what

Meanwhile, Shopify is not sitting still. The company has, for the first time in 12 years, raised the prices of all three of its monthly subscription plans. These new prices will take effect starting April 23 and may cause some clients to quit the platform. By and large, though, clients who see value in using Shopify's platform should continue with its service, allowing the company to keep pace with high inflation rates. Shopify is set to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings on Feb. 15, and investors can look forward to more updates on CCS and review if the e-commerce specialist can continue to garner higher gross merchandise and payment volumes.

Royston Yang has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.