Why Shopify Stock Was Up This Week

January 27, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

What happened

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shareholders beat the market by a wide margin this week. The e-commerce platform's stock was up 19% through Thursday trading compared to a 2.2% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares remain in deeply negative territory over the past year, though, down over 40%.

The market's jump this week played a big role in Shopify's rally. But the more direct factor was the company's move to boost profitability by increasing its prices.

So what

Shopify announced on Tuesday that prices were rising across its three main tiers of platform access. The hikes push effective monthly and annual fees up over 30% even for its most basic membership, and that move sparked an immediate boost in the stock price.

Executives noted in the announcement that Shopify had kept its service prices unchanged for over a decade despite having added many more features.

That trend had to end given the combination of rising expenses and slowing growth rates over the last several quarters. "In order to not change the value of Shopify, we've had to change the price," the company said in a blog post.

Now what

The higher prices will likely cause some potential customers to think twice before signing up for Shopify's e-commerce platform. Existing members may consider switching to competing offerings, too. These pressures would show up in slowing sales growth in 2023.

But Shopify is risking those likely modest losses in exchange for a more durable business that can deliver both sales growth and sustainable profitability through a wide range of selling conditions.

Investors will want to watch key growth metrics like renewal rates and new customer sign-ups over the next few quarters for signs of a surprisingly high level of demand pressure. But the most likely scenario is that growth volumes remain steady even as prices increase.

That result would put Shopify much closer to achieving sustainable profitability even if economic conditions continue to worsen through 2023. That's why Wall Street reacted by pushing the stock higher this week.

