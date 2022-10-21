Why Shopify Stock Was Up This Week

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shareholders beat the market this week as the stock jumped 14% through Thursday trading. That boost compared to a strong 2.3% rally in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Yet shares remain in deeply negative territory over the broader 2022 year.

Shopify's spike this week came as investors grew less pessimistic about the economy as third-quarter earnings results started rolling in. It was also powered by a general rebound among those hard-hit tech stocks.

So what

The Nasdaq Composite was up nearly 3% through Thursday trading, and that spike was the biggest factor pushing Shopify's stock higher. The e-commerce platform stock has been trending down so far in 2022, along with many formerly high-flying tech stocks, thanks to a growth hangover from the pandemic. That factor means that shares are likely to rebound when investor sentiment turns more positive as it did this week.

Shopify's business is sensitive to economic growth rates, after all. If consumer and business spending remain strong, then its sales rebound strategy will be easier to achieve. Comments from Bank of America this week suggest that this economic stabilization could be happening today.

Now what

The real test is yet to come. Shopify will announce its third-quarter results on Thursday, Oct. 27. That report will show whether sales growth trends stabilized, or continued decelerating. Investors will also learn whether management made progress recalibrating its spending to better match slower transaction growth on Shopify's e-commerce platform.

Yet even if those sales and profit trends improve, investors might remain worried about the upcoming holiday shopping season. Supply chain pressures and inflation are creating an unusually cloudy growth outlook. This lack of clarity might be reflected in a wide fourth-quarter forecast from Shopify next week.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shopify wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Demitri Kalogeropoulos has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.