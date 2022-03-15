Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock.

So what

Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

The shutdowns could tangle global supply chains and slow the economy's recovery, but they could also lead to a reacceleration in e-commerce growth. Shopify would be a prime beneficiary of stronger online sales.

At the same time, oil prices have pulled back sharply from their recent highs. Lower gasoline prices should reduce shipping costs for e-commerce companies. That in turn could eliminate the need for fuel surcharges (which would have likely dented merchants' sales if implemented) and help to protect their profit margins.

Now what

Shopify has become the de facto online retail operating system for countless companies. Millions of businesses across 175 countries have generated more than $200 billion in sales on its platform.

Moreover, Shopify has designed its services to scale along with its merchants' sales. Thus, factors that contribute to the success of its merchant customers also tend to increase Shopify's sales and profits. Astute investors know this, and they're bidding up its stock price to reflect the recent trends that are likely to drive more retail sales to online channels.

Find out why Shopify is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Shopify is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.