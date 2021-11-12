Why Shopify Stock Soared to a New All-Time High Today

What happened

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 12% to a record closing high of $1,669.52 on Thursday as investors' enthusiasm for the e-commerce leader reached a fevered pitch.

So what

Shopify's third-quarter revenue rocketed 46% year over year to $1.1 billion. More than 1.7 million merchants conducted a whopping $41.8 billion worth of retail sales on its platform during the quarter. That represented a 35% jump from the prior-year quarter.

"Our results show that Shopify is executing well, giving our merchants the tools they need to compete in differentiated ways in a growing number of markets," Chief Financial Officer Amy Shapero said in the company's earnings release.

Image source: Getty Images.

Several notable partnerships are helping to fuel Shopify's growth. Deals with Meta Platforms (formerly known as Facebook) and Walmart are making it easier for Shopify's merchant customers to sell their wares on Facebook's rebranded platform and Walmart.com. An agreement with TikTok gave Shopify's merchants the opportunity to create mini-storefronts on the fast-growing social media app. And a partnership with "buy now, pay later" leader Affirm gave merchants the ability to offer increasingly popular installment-payment options to their customers.

In fact, Affirm specifically called out Shopify's positive impact on its growth during its fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings release on Wednesday. "Active merchants increased from 6,500 to 102,000, with the substantial majority coming from the adoption of Shop Pay Installments by merchants on Shopify's platform," Affirm said.

Now what

These deals bode well for Shopify's continued expansion, but there's likely another factor helping to drive its stock price higher. Investors on sites like Twitter and Reddit have taken notice of Shopify's torrid growth and attractive prospects. The volume of mentions of Shopify on social media sites soared more than 4,000% on Friday, according to HypeEquity. This explosion in social chatter no doubt contributed to the stock's gains today -- and it could help Shopify reach more new highs in the days ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shopify wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Affirm Holdings, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., Shopify, and Twitter. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.