Why Shopify Stock Sank 17.5% Today

What happened

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) declined by more than 17% on Monday, coinciding with a brutal market sell-off.

So what

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- the disease caused by the novel coronavirus -- continues to surge around the world, health officials and government leaders are scrambling to slow the spread of the outbreak and mitigate the related economic fallout. The U.S. Federal Reserve, desperate to prevent a recession, cut its target federal funds rate to zero on Sunday. But rather than calm investors' nerves, the move only served to usher in another round of selling on the markets that resulted in the third worst drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in history.

High-priced growth stocks like Shopify were hit particularly hard.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

In some ways, Shopify's business could benefit from COVID-19. Many physical retailers have been forced to close, and governments worldwide are urging their citizens to stay home. This should help to boost e-commerce sales, many of which will be facilitated by Shopify's platform. As such, investors may want to consider purchasing some shares, particularly if the stock continues to sell off in the days ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shopify wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.