Why Shopify Stock Popped Today

Shares of North America's leading commerce enabler, Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP), were 6% higher as of 3:30 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

This rise stems from an analyst at Wells Fargo raising their price target on the stock from $107 to $125, naming Shopify a "signature pick."

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Although Nvidia, Palantir, OpenAI, and others capture most of the artificial intelligence (AI) fanfare, the analyst believes Shopify could prove to be a thematic AI story -- and I'd agree.

A burgeoning AI juggernaut?

In April this year, a leaked memo from Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lütke went viral. In it, he stated, "Before asking for more headcount and resources, teams must demonstrate why they cannot get what they want done using AI."

Although this focuses on incorporating AI into Shopify's operations, the quote highlights that AI will be at the heart of what the company does going forward, whether internally or through its products.

In 2023, the company launched Shopify Magic, a toolbox of AI-powered solutions (think AI-generated product descriptions or email campaigns, automated chat help, or image editing). Then, it launched Sidekick -- an AI-driven commerce assistant -- in 2024 to help with areas such as inventory optimization, pricing strategies, and gathering business insights.

Just last quarter, Shopify launched TariffGuide.ai. This tool enables merchants to source products more effectively, allowing them to navigate the complex tariff environment in real time.

Adding over 600 new product features for its merchants in the last two years alone, Shopify appears likely to remain an AI innovator rather than a disruptee, in my opinion.

Though Shopify stock isn't cheap at 83 times cash from operations, its growth potential remains massive, holding only a 2% market share in its core geographies.

Should you invest $1,000 in Shopify right now?

Before you buy stock in Shopify, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shopify wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,395!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $858,011!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 997% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Nvidia and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.