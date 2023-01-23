Markets
SHOP

Why Shopify Stock Popped Today

January 23, 2023 — 06:21 pm EST

Written by Joe Tenebruso for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) leaped 8.8% on Monday, following positive analyst commentary.

So what

Deutsche Bank analyst Bhavin Shah raised his rating on Shopify's stock from hold to buy. He now sees the e-commerce platform's share price climbing nearly 14% to $50, up from a prior forecast of $40.

Shah's industry checks bode well for the growth of Shopify Plus. Shah believes that the high-end, enterprise-level version of Shopify's digital retail platform is gaining traction among larger brands. So much so that Shah thinks Shopify's customer growth could reaccelerate markedly in the coming quarters.

"Many leading brands are now actively looking to migrate or are in the process of migrating over from legacy/competing solutions, and we note this is in sharp contrast to our conversations over the last 12 months which consistently highlighted the pace of migrations slowing," Shah said.

Now what

Shopify expanded at a torrid pace during the early part of the pandemic when store closures and other COVID-19-related restrictions drove more people to shop online. But e-commerce sales stalled once those health measures were eased, and people returned to shopping at brick-and-mortar stores. Shopify's pace of expansion slowed along with the overall online retail market, and its stock fell sharply from its highs in 2022.

Yet Shah's findings suggest that Shopify's prospects could improve significantly in 2023. That would be welcome news for investors, who would no doubt cheer a quickening of the company's growth rates, particularly in its high-margin Shopify Plus business.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shopify wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHOP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.