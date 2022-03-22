Why Shopify Stock Just Popped 6%

What happened

Shares of e-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) tumbled 12% on Monday as traders cashed in on a four-day, 52% rally in the stock's price.

And Cathie Wood took that sell-off as her cue to dive back in.

So what

Data from ARK Invest's publicly disclosed trading activity shows that on Monday, as everyone else was selling, Wood was buying Shopify shares hand over fist. Over the course of several hours of frenzied trading, ARK snapped up 32,635 Shopify shares, deploying nearly 1.5% of the fund's assets to take advantage of traders' short-term trading swing.

As a result of this move, Shopify stock now makes up 2.6% of Ark's holdings -- and Shopify stock has become the 11th most-owned stock in its portfolio.

Now what

Did you catch those numbers? As everyone else was selling, Cathie Wood more than doubled her position in Shopify stock from 1.2% of her total assets to 2.6% -- in just one day. That seems a remarkably bullish signal to growth investors who track Wood's investing moves.

It might even be the right move. I admit that, with Shopify stock down more than 40% over the last 52 weeks, but still pegged by analysts for more than a 50% earnings growth rate over the next five years, I've been tempted to nibble on the stock myself. That being said, with Shopify stock trading for 190 times free cash flow, and more than 200 times forward earnings, the valuation still looks too rich for my blood.

This is one Shopify-ing spree I won't be participating in.

