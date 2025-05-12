Why Shopify Stock Jumped Today

Shares of e-commerce platform company Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) rose rapidly today on news that China and the U.S. are ratcheting down their trade war. Shopify's e-commerce technology is used by small businesses and large companies alike, so any slowdown to the economy because of tariffs would likely impact Shopify's business.

Shopify stock was up by 11.4% as of 11:02 a.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Investors are hoping consumer spending will stick around

The Trump administration said today that import tariffs on Chinese goods would fall to 30% over the next 90 days while the two countries hammer out a permanent trade deal. Previous tariffs on most imports from China were 145%. China, in turn, dropped its tariffs from 125% down to 10%

Companies of all sizes have been concerned that a trade war between the U.S. and China could hurt their businesses and slow the economy. China is the third-largest trade partner with the U.S., providing around 13% of all goods imported into the country. That's important to Shopify because millions of businesses in the U.S. use the company's e-commerce services to sell their goods. High tariffs mean a strain on its customers, which can, in turn, weigh down Shopify's sales.

Worries over economic uncertainty have been high in light of tariffs, with a recent CNBC survey of CFOs showing that 60% believe a recession is coming by the end of this year. But Shopify investors were hopeful today that if China and the U.S. work out a trade deal, a worst-case scenario for the economy might be avoided.

Positive direction, but not out of the woods

It's good to see the Trump administration trying to work out trade deals, but a permanent deal with the U.S. and China hasn't been reached, and there are still many other tariff negotiations that need to take place with other countries.

Still, the news is certainly positive, and it comes on the heels of Shopify's first-quarter results, in which sales rose by nearly 27% to $2.4 billion and gross merchandise volume (the dollar amount of orders on Shopify's platform) rose nearly 23% to $74.8 billion.

Shopify investors should certainly keep a close eye on any new trade news that emerges, but these initial moves by both countries are a step in the right direction.

Should you invest $1,000 in Shopify right now?

Before you buy stock in Shopify, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shopify wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $614,911!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $714,958!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 907% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 163% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.