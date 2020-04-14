Why Shopify Stock Jumped on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) jumped sharply on Tuesday. The stock was up about 12% as of 3 p.m. EDT today.

The stock's gain was likely driven primarily by a rise in the overall market, including outsize gains for many growth stocks like Shopify.

Shopify's e-commerce platform. Image source: Shopify.

So what

Capturing optimism in the overall market on Tuesday, the S&P 500 was up about 3% at the time of this writing. The market's gain comes as sentiment about the United States' ability to get the coronavirus under control is improving. Daily new reported cases in the U.S. seem to have leveled off over the past week and have even declined for three days in a row.

While many stocks are rising today, lots of growth stocks like Shopify seem to be rising faster than broader market indexes. While the stock has rebounded sharply recently, it's still trading nearly $100 below an all-time high of $593.89.

Now what

On April 1, Shopify provided a timely business update for investors as it deals with the impact of COVID-19. The company said its first-quarter revenue and adjusted operating income will likely be "within or ahead" of its previous guidance for the period. But the company withdrew its full-year financial outlook due to economic uncertainties.

Find out why Shopify is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Shopify is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.