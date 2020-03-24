Why Shopify Stock Jumped 14.6% Today

What happened

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) leaped nearly 15% on Tuesday, coinciding with a stimulus-fueled market rally.

So what

With the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic threatening to throw the U.S. economy into a deep recession, Congress is working to pass a massive stimulus deal. The markets surged on Tuesday as both Republican and Democrat lawmakers said that an agreement was close at hand.

Shopify, and many other growth stocks, rallied sharply on the news.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The stimulus measures will reportedly include sizable cash payments to Americans. Many people will use these to purchase much-needed supplies. And with so many people stuck at home, many of these purchases will be made on e-commerce websites that are powered by Shopify's platform.

Shopify earns a fee on the transactions processed via its payment services, as well as those that use its shipping services. The e-commerce leader is therefore likely to benefit once a stimulus deal is struck.

Additionally, with many businesses now closed and millions of employees out of work, more people are likely to try their hand at entrepreneurship in order to make a living. Shopify's main purpose is to make it easier for people to start online businesses, and it could see increased demand for its core website-building services in the weeks ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shopify wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.