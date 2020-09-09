Why Shopify Stock Is Rising Today

What happened

The stock of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is jumping today as the tech sector rebounds following several days of a sell-off. Shopify's stock was up by as much as 5.7% before losing some ground. As of 12:47 p.m. EST on Wednesday, it was up 4.2%.

So what

The tech sector is starting to make gains again after a sell-off. Shopify's stock fell 19% between Sept. 2 and 8. Before the sell-off, technology stocks had surged over the past few months as investors bet that many of the services that tech companies offer would become essential during the coronavirus pandemic.

Image source: Getty Images.

Shopify has certainly grown during the pandemic and had one its best quarters recently, and businesses of all sizes have looked to the company to help them set up online shops. As businesses flocked to Shopify's e-commerce platform, investors rushed to the company's stock.

Including today's gains, the stock is up 140% this year.

Now what

It's important for investors to know that Shopify's volatility over the past few trading days doesn't have anything to do with the company's underlying business. Tech stocks have surged over the past few months, then pulled back for a few days, and now appear to be rising again. All of this means that while Shopify could be a great long-term tech play, the stock could still experience some wild swings in the coming months.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shopify wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.