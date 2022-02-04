Why Shopify Stock Is Climbing Today

What happened

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) were rising today on no company-specific news. Instead, it appears that investors were reacting to positive quarterly results that another major e-commerce player, Amazon, reported yesterday.

Shopify's share price had gained 8.9% as of 2:11 p.m. ET.

So what

Many tech stocks were performing well today after Amazon beat analysts' consensus estimate for earnings in the company's fourth quarter. The e-commerce-giant's adjusted earnings per share were $5.80 for the quarter, blowing past Wall Street's expectation of $3.57 per share.

Amazon's strong earnings boosted investors' confidence in the tech sector, which has been hurt over the past several weeks as investors are processing the idea that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates several times this year. Additionally, rising inflation has put many investors on edge, and some of them have moved out of high-growth and riskier tech stocks.

But Amazon's strong earnings in the fourth quarter seemed to encourage some investors to come back to the sector. And with Amazon and Shopify both in the e-commerce space, Shopify investors may have been especially optimistic after Amazon's results.

Now what

Shopify's stock hasn't weathered investors' concerns about inflation and interest rates very well over the past month. Even with today's share-price pop, the stock is down 35% over the past four weeks.

Shopify investors will get a clearer picture of how the company is doing when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 16. Until then, long-term investors should remember that the current volatility in the market, and particularly with tech stocks, shouldn't be a reason on its own to change their original investing theses for Shopify.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

