Why Shopify Stock Got Clobbered Early Monday

What happened

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) slumped Monday morning, falling as much as 6.5%. As of 11:47 a.m. ET, the stock was still down 3.7%.

The catalyst that sent the e-commerce purveyor lower was bearish commentary by a Wall Street analyst.

So what

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered his price target on Shopify from $50 to $45 while simultaneously maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, according to The Fly. The revised price target still represents potential gains for investors of more than 51% compared to Friday's closing price.

The analyst has been reading the digital tea leaves and studying various proxies for Shopify's gross merchandise volume (GMV) and gross payment volume (GPV) -- the most widely followed measures of the company's success. The data points he surveyed suggest that business directionally slowed, from 11% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter to 10% in Q3.

The news wasn't all bad, as merchant-related data skewed positive. Merchant-related proxies increased 30% sequentially, and the company also saw a 3% increase in downloads.

Now what

While Shopify's growth is certainly worth watching, it's best if we wait to hear the actual number from the company rather than relying on estimates. Additionally, decelerating growth wouldn't be surprising, particularly given the current macroeconomic headwinds.

However, analysts -- out of necessity -- tend to focus on a much shorter time frame than long-term investors, looking out just three to six months, rather than three to five years.

Shopify is forecasting GMV that continues to outperform the broader retail market for the remainder of 2022 and for the foreseeable future, while guiding for more merchants joining in the back half of the year. Furthermore, estimates suggest that e-commerce sales will grow from $5.7 trillion in 2022 to $8.1 trillion by 2026.

Shopify is the very definition of a long-term growth story, and the company is well positioned to capture a large percentage of future e-commerce growth, rewarding patient investors along the way.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shopify wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Danny Vena has positions in Shopify and has the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and long January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.