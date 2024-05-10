Why Shopify Stock Fell Hard This Week

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock declined significantly this week. Shares dropped 16% through Thursday trading as compared to a 1.5% rally in the wider market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That slump added to a tough year so far for owners of the e-commerce infrastructure platform, which is down 20% in 2024, while the S&P 500 has risen 9%.

This week's decline occurred after Shopify failed to meet high expectations around its Q1 earnings release.

Still growing

The business is still doing well, to be sure. Sales volumes jumped 29% after accounting for the recent sale of the logistics business. Shopify remained profitable on an adjusted earnings basis and, in fact, boosted its gross profit margin to 51% of sales from 48% of sales a year ago. Cash flow improved to 12% of sales from 6% a year earlier, which is a strong marker for any software-as-a-service business.

On the downside, the company issued a somewhat cautious outlook for the Q2 period that just kicked off. These forecasts were the main reason shares fell immediately following the Q1 report.

Looking ahead

Shopify's management team still sees solid earnings and sales growth ahead in 2024, with revenue likely to rise in the low-to-mid 20% range in Q2 after adjusting for the sale of its logistics arm. Cash flow margin will land at around the same 12% rate that investors saw in the most recent quarter. Management is still looking to boost profitability, although gains here should be lumpy.

Those forecasts translate into a solid outlook for this growth stock. However, investors were hoping for a more bullish projection. With shares valued at about 14 times sales, it's no surprise that the stock would drop even following a strong earnings report. Investors can expect more volatility ahead for Shopify stock, although its positive long-term growth outlook remains intact.

Should you invest $1,000 in Shopify right now?

Before you buy stock in Shopify, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shopify wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $553,959!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.