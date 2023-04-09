Why Shopify Rose 16.5% in March

What happened

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 16.5% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence..

This increase lifts the shares of the e-commerce company by 34.4% year to date.

So what

Shopify has been busy building on and improving its platform since it raised prices back in January and introduced its new enterprise solution, Commerce Components by Shopify. The company has partnered with Google Cloud to incorporate the latter's search and discovery tools into Shopify's enterprise solutions platform. This integration aims to ensure that search results are more consistent for clients, thus ensuring that they remain loyal to the platform rather than leaving it for another competitor who can provide a better search environment. Rainbow Shops, an apparel brand with outlets across the U.S., is one of Shopify's first retailers to test out this new collaboration. Search volume jumped 48% after Rainbow Shops integrated the new search algorithm directly with its online store.

Investors feel optimistic that the partnership will bring about better search results and increase customer stickiness, thereby making these customers feel satisfied with paying more and bringing in higher gross merchandise and payment volumes through Shopify's network. Shopify is also not ignoring the developers' aspect, as it partnered with Thirdweb to launch Commercekit, a tool to help developers to create apps that provide merchants with new methods of interacting with their customers. Such methods include the introduction of discounts, exclusive products with tokens, and time-based sales for different audiences. Thirdweb's smart contract implementation, along with Shopify's e-commerce tools, could make developers' workflow much more efficient.

Now what

Shopify looks poised to continue its growth as these tools and enhancements should attract more merchants to set up shop with the e-commerce provider. The company recently also incorporated ChatGPT into its Shop app as part of its continued research into using generative artificial intelligence to enhance its merchants' experience on its platform.

Just this week, Shopify collaborated with Monotype, a company that boasts a wide inventory of different typefaces, to license the latter's Monotype Fonts to serve creative and retail professionals. These merchants can now select subscription packages that allow them to access a library of tens of thousands of fonts, thus opening up additional design ideas and boosting creativity and innovation. Investors should feel confident that Shopify's business development efforts and partnerships can endear more merchants to its platform, thereby increasing stickiness and usage as time goes by.



Royston Yang has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

