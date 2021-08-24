Markets
Why Shopify Is Still Just Getting Started

Brian Stoffel The Motley Fool
Brian Feroldi The Motley Fool
These days, if entrepreneurs or small businesses want to set up an e-commerce site, there's one name that's top of mind: Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). But the company is so much more than a website designer: It allows merchants to cover all of their back-end needs (think: payments, shipping, analytics) all from a single interface.

Obviously, with e-commerce being as big a trend as it is, that's meant big business for Shopify. It also helps explain why the growth stock has returned 3,400% for investors over the past five years.

But Motley Fool contributors Brian Stoffel and Brian Feroldi think there's still a very long runway for growth at Shopify. In this Aug. 17 video, the two explain why Shopify remains a core holding for them both.

Brian Feroldi owns shares of Shopify. Brian Stoffel owns shares of Shopify. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

