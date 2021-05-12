Why Shockwave Medical Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) popped 17.8% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare company's first-quarter results.

So what

Shockwave Medical's revenue soared 110% year over year to $31.9 million. The gains were fueled by the U.S. launch of the medical device maker's new Shockwave C2 product, which uses sonic waves that break up calcium deposits in arteries.

CEO Doug Godshall said that following Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the device in February, Shockwave Medical is "well-positioned to continue to expand our reach in helping to treat patients with severely calcified arterial disease."

Investors cheered Shockwave Medical's strong first quarter revenue growth. Image source: Getty Images.

Shockwave delivered a net loss of $23.6 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to a loss of $18.8 million in the prior-year period. The company is ramping up its sales force to support the launch of its new device. Yet despite these expenses, Shockwave remains well funded, with $177.4 million in cash and investments on its balance sheet at the end of March.

Now what

Shockwave's intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology could be a game changer. The process is considered to be safer than other methods of treating calcium deposits in arteries. In turn, the company pegs its addressable market at $6 billion.

Looking ahead, management expects Shockwave's full-year revenue to rise as much as 202% to $205 million in 2021.

10 stocks we like better than ShockWave Medical

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ShockWave Medical wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends ShockWave Medical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.