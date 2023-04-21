Why Shockwave Medical Stock Blasted More Than 10% Higher on Friday

What happened

Is Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) about to be sold to a well-capitalized peer? Following a media report to that effect, investors certainly seemed to think so. They pushed the medical device maker's share price up by over 10% Friday, providing a sharp contrast to the essentially sideways movement of the S&P 500 index.

So what

Citing unidentified "people with knowledge of the matter," Bloomberg reported Friday morning that Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) has expressed interest in acquiring Shockwave.

The two companies certainly have synergy, as both are makers of medical devices. Shockwave designs and sells instruments that perform intravascular lithotripsy (IVL), a process in which sound waves are used to break up the calcium that can harden blood vessels.

The article did not specify how much Boston Scientific is willing to pay for Shockwave. It might not be advisable to wait long, as the latter's stock has experienced a sharp upward rise of late. It continues to benefit from a recent proposed new rule from the government's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) covering new payment codes for IVL.

Now what

Neither Shockwave nor Boston Scientific has yet commented officially on the report.

The latter had nearly $1.1 billion on its books at the end of 2022. However, its long-term debt totaled almost $9.3 billion at that point.

Regardless, Boston Scientific has demonstrated over the years that it's more than willing to grow by acquisition, at times spectacularly. In 2006, it bought out Guidant for over $27 billion. At the moment, Shockwave's market cap stands at slightly under $10.5 billion.

10 stocks we like better than Shockwave Medical

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shockwave Medical wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shockwave Medical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.