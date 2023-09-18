Why Shinhan Financial (SHG) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Shinhan Financial in Focus

Based in Seoul, Shinhan Financial (SHG) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 2.01%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.31 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 4.4%. In comparison, the Banks - Foreign industry's yield is 4.76%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.7%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.25 is up 3.6% from last year. In the past five-year period, Shinhan Financial has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.90%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Shinhan Financial's current payout ratio is 20%, meaning it paid out 20% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

SHG is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $6.77 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 3.52%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that SHG is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

