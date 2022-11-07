Markets
Why Shift4 Payments Stock Was Volatile Today

November 07, 2022 — 01:09 pm EST

Written by Chris Neiger for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), a payment processor, initially jumped by as much 11.4% before falling later in the trading day after the company reported mixed third-quarter results.

Shift4 beat analysts' consensus bottom-line estimate for the quarter, but its revenue missed expectations.

The fintech stock was down by 6.6% as of 12:58 p.m. ET.

So what

Shift4 reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.44 in the third quarter, which was up from $0.26 in the year-ago quarter and slightly ahead of Wall Street's consensus estimate of $0.43 per share. ​

A person appears to be confused while looking at a phone.

Image source: Getty Images.

But the company's total revenue of $547.3 million -- up 45% from the year-ago quarter -- missed analysts' average estimate of $550.4 million.

Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman said in a press release that the company had a "reasonably strong quarter" and highlighted the fact that the company set several new quarterly records, including reporting $46.4 million in net income, up from a loss of $13.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Now what

Shift4's management said that fiscal 2022 revenue will be in the range of $1.95 billion to $2 billion, which is below analysts' consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.

With Shift4 reporting better-than-expected earnings but missing top-line estimates -- as well as issuing revenue guidance slightly below expectations -- investors tried to gauge the company's latest results and ultimately were disappointed with what they saw.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Shift4 Payments, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

