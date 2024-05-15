Why Shift4 Payments Stock Surprisingly Soared Today

Shares of fintech company Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) soared on Wednesday, which is surprising considering that it didn't have any news scheduled for today. But CEO Jared Isaacman has been busy buying shares of the payments processing company, and this has investors upbeat about its prospects. As of 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Shift4 stock was up 10%.

The bullish CEO is turning heads

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Isaacman acquired nearly 86,000 shares of Shift4 yesterday. This often happens with publicly traded companies. That said, Isaacman's purchase is special because he used his own money at market prices -- no special deals or compensation here.

Shift4 stock has underperformed the S&P 500 over the last year and over the last three years, something that has frustrated Isaacman personally. But he's clearly bullish on his company's prospects, given that he's putting his own money on the line.

Management knows what's going on with the business better than anybody. Therefore, investors get excited when they see management buying shares, which is why Shift4 stock is up today.

Staying the course

As mentioned, Isaacman has been frustrated with the underperformance of Shift4 stock. Despite growing revenue by 29% year over year in the first quarter of 2024 and being consistently profitable, it doesn't seem to impress investors. This had motivated the company to find a buyer to go private. But in the first quarter, it was officially announced that offers had been rejected and it will remain publicly traded.

I think that's the right move for Shift4 -- growth has been great and profits are consistent. I believe shareholders, which includes Isaacman, will profit over the long term as the business continues to win customers and grow.

Should you invest $1,000 in Shift4 Payments right now?

Before you buy stock in Shift4 Payments, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shift4 Payments wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $559,743!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

Jon Quast has positions in Shift4 Payments. The Motley Fool recommends Shift4 Payments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.