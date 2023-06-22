News & Insights

Markets

Why Shiba Inu Was Zooming Higher Today

June 22, 2023 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Ever-volatile meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) experienced an upward swing in price on Thursday. Over the preceding 24 hours from mid-afternoon that day, the cryptocurrency had gained in excess of 4% in value. A new product announcement was the main catalyst for the rally.

So what

In a post on its official blog, Shiba Inu's developer revealed it was working on said product, Shibacals. This is a platform in which users can digitally authenticate physical items. Shibacals will be part of the Shibarium, the level 2 blockchain currently being developed by the Shiba Inu team.

Authentication will be effected in the "real" world by the use of a near field communication (NFC) chip. This technology also has the potential to be leveraged for other purposes, according to the Shiba Inu collective.

As developer Shytoshi Kusama explained in the blog post, "Our unique approach of digital authentication of physical items through an NFC chip, creation of the items in house, and blockchain transaction sets us apart and demonstrates just one use-case for Shibarium."

Kusama added that the NFC chips to be used in the Shibacal system have been created, tested, and sent to associates "for modeling purposes."

Now what

The Shibacal is an intruiging idea that certainly has potential for a clutch of different uses, both within and outside the world of collectibles. But the proof is in the pudding, as they say, and Shiba Inu's developers not only have to demonstrate good use cases for Shibacals, but the viability of the wider Shibarium ecosystem. That won't be easy, particularly given the many other cryptocurrency investments crowding the market.

10 stocks we like better than Shiba Inu
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shiba Inu wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.