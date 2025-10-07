Why Shiba Inu Was Sinking by Almost 5% Today

Key Points

Shiba Inu couldn't escape the mild rout that pervaded the cryptoverse.

This followed a significant rally for coins and tokens.

10 stocks we like better than Shiba Inu ›

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was not anyone's idea of a pet investment on the second trading day of the week. In the late afternoon, the meme coin had fallen by nearly 5% in value over the preceding 24 hours. Its paws couldn't work fast enough to outrun the widespread decline in all types of cryptocurrencies, on the back of growing worries about politics and the effect of these on the economy.

A bearish day for cryptos

Tuesday was a trading day to forget for Bitcoin, which sagged due to those concerns, but also because investors took profits at (or near) the peak of the latest crypto rally. Many altcoins followed suit.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Fears are growing these days that the federal government shutdown won't be resolved anytime soon, as both Democrat and Republican lawmakers seem to be locked in a stalemate over the matter. President Trump, meanwhile, indicated only vaguely that he was willing to negotiate over federal support for healthcare insurance, a key sticking point in the dispute.

The government isn't only the entity that maintains our highways and enforces many of our laws; it's also an important contributor to the national economy. With much of its activity as a standstill, no doubt this will have a deleterious effect on not only the domestic, but the international economy.

Exposed and vulnerable

Although cryptocurrencies are seen by some to be hedges against such volatility, they are susceptible to its effects. By habit, investors usually retreat into assets considered safer than up-and-down plays like cryptos.

Shiba Inu, by its nature as a meme coin, is seen as high on the volatility scale, even within the crypto world. It's little wonder it was declining more steeply than Bitcoin.

Should you invest $1,000 in Shiba Inu right now?

Before you buy stock in Shiba Inu, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shiba Inu wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $627,363!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,335!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,061% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.