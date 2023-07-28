News & Insights

Markets

Why Shiba Inu Was a Crypto Rock Star on Friday

July 28, 2023 — 06:48 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

One of the top meme coins on the crypto scene, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), was quite the investor pet on Friday. As of midafternoon today, the digital coin had leaped nearly 7% higher in the preceding 24-hour period, thanks to the launch of a new inter-blockchain transfer platform.

So what

In a tweet, Shiba Inu "ecosystem official" Lucie announced that the Shibarium Bridge had been launched for public testing for the second time. This is a Layer 2 crypto network aimed at fostering interoperability between the blockchains undergirding Shiba Inu and the widely used Ethereum.

Although many investors are enthusiastic about certain meme coins, these digital currencies suffer from a reputation as being relatively unserious projects next to, say, Ethereum or Bitcoin. Many criticize Shiba Inu and its ilk as having little or no practical use.

To their credit, Shiba Inu's developers are clearly laboring to counteract this sentiment. If it ultimately ends up being a successful project, the Shibarium Bridge will hook the coin's users into Ethereum's ecosystem, making the latter's vast array of functionalities available to them. Transactions promise to be relatively quick, painless, and to no longer require the involvement of third parties.

Now what

It's important to bear in mind two key things about the Shibarium Bridge, though. First, while it has made it all the way to public beta testing, that's still not a guarantee that the system will work smoothly or attract a critical mass of users.

Second, Shiba Inu is still the mascot in many investor minds for the low-reputation meme coin crowd. It will have to succeed with projects like the Shibarium Bridge to have good hope of surmounting this.

10 stocks we like better than Shiba Inu
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shiba Inu wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2023

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.