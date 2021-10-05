Why Shiba Inu Is Skyrocketing Today

What happened

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up a stunning 45.63% in the past 24 hours to $0.00001588 apiece as of 9:08 a.m. EDT. The coin's marvelous rally came as Tesla's CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the "Dogecoin killer" cryptocurrency on social media. As a result, Shiba Inu is now the 33rd largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of $6.42 billion.

So what

At first glance, Shiba Inu is nothing more than a meme token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It was created anonymously by a person or entity known as "Ryoshi" in August 2020. It takes only a few minutes nowadays to launch one's own token on an existing blockchain. There's even a graphical user interface site called cointool.app that helps those who cannot write code to make their own cryptocurrency.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

I hate to disappoint the masses, but Shiba Inu isn't just another pump and dump. Right now, its tokens are the native currency of decentralized exchange ShibaSwap. Users can use their SHIB to earn rewards to provide trading liquidity, buy and sell non-fungible tokens, stake them, and earn interest for validating transactions, and more. Total value locked on the platform has surpassed $260 million.

And back to the celebrity support, Musk isn't the only one who's big on SHIB. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, donated $1 billion worth of SHIB to India's Covid-Crypto Relief Fund. So considering adding a small stake into your bonefolio to see where it goes.

10 stocks we like better than Shiba Inu

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shiba Inu wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 17, 2021

Zhiyuan Sun owns shares of Dogecoin. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.