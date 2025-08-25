Why Shiba Inu Is Falling Today

Key Points There is no clear reason behind Shiba Inu's move.

However, the entire sector is reeling from a "flash crash" in Bitcoin over the weekend.

10 stocks we like better than Shiba Inu ›

Since late afternoon Friday, the price of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded close to 7% lower, as of 11:53 a.m. ET today. There is no obvious reason behind the move, but the token is likely struggling along with the broader crypto market.

Crypto is always unpredictable

Coming off a dovish speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday in Jackson Hole, many would have expected cryptocurrencies to be surging right now because the sector has historically benefited from lower interest rates.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

However, a Bitcoin whale over the weekend sold 24,000 Bitcoin, according to media outlets, triggering a "flash crash" that appears to be impacting the sector right now.

Whales are crypto investors that hold a large amount of any one token. A flash crash is an event that forces an asset price to fall very quickly. These are usually followed by recoveries, but can also trigger forced liquidations. Viewed as a bellwether for crypto, Bitcoin's daily moves up and down tend to influence the entire sector.

What to make of Shiba Inu

Launched as a meme token in 2020, Shiba Inu has largely been viewed as a viral sensation, opposed to offering any real-world utility. The token launched as an ERC-20 token, meaning it was built on Ethereum's network.

In recent years, the developers have added more depth to Shiba Inu, particularly through Shibarium, a Layer-2 blockchain solution that processes transactions off chain, and incorporates a burning mechanism, which will help decrease Shiba Inu's massive supply.

While that's certainly progress, I still find the token to be too speculative and lacking in real-world utility compared to peers. I would avoid Shiba Inu, or only invest a small amount that you don't mind losing.

Should you invest $1,000 in Shiba Inu right now?

Before you buy stock in Shiba Inu, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shiba Inu wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,657!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,993!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,057% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.