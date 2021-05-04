Why Sherwin-Williams Stock Rose 11% in April

What happened

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shareholders beat a booming market last month. Their stock rose 11% in April compared to a 5.2% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rally put the global paint titan back ahead of the market, up 14% so far in 2021.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Wall Street was happy with Sherwin-Williams' latest earnings update, which on April 27 showed accelerating demand growth. Sales rose 12% through late March, and earnings shot higher thanks to improving profitability.

In a press release, CEO John Morikis credited rising demand, especially in the U.S. residential painting niche, for the gains. Higher sales volumes also allowed Sherwin-Williams to raise paint prices without losing its growth momentum. "All three of our segments delivered strong top-line growth and profit expansion," Morikis said.

Now what

The company left its full-year earnings outlook unchanged while citing risks around demand volatility and rising raw material prices. But continued strength in the U.S. housing market appears set to lift revenue up in the mid-to-high-single-digit range, according to the company. Given encouraging trends in that industry, Sherwin-Williams might raise that outlook as part of its fiscal-second-quarter results in late July.

10 stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sherwin-Williams wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Demitri Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Sherwin-Williams. The Motley Fool recommends Sherwin-Williams. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.