Why Shelton Wealth Management Sold Its $8.61 Million IBTG Stake

Key Points

Shelton Wealth Management exited 376,011 shares of IBTG; estimated trade value was $8.61 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value shift for the position was $8.60 million, reflecting both trading and price movement effects.

Transaction represented 3.77% of the fund’s reported 13F assets under management.

Post-sale, the fund holds zero shares worth $0 in IBTG.

The position previously made up 3.7% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

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What happened

In its latest SEC filing dated April 28, 2026, Shelton Wealth Management reported selling all 376,011 shares of iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG), during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $8.61 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The net position change over the period, including price movement, was $8.60 million.

What else to know

This was a full liquidation of the position; IBTG accounted for 3.7% of reported AUM in the prior quarter and now represents 0% of AUM.

Post-filing, top holdings are: NASDAQ: FTSM: $12.94 million (5.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: IBTH: $10.24 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: IBTI: $10.22 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: IBTJ: $10.20 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: IBTK: $10.16 million (4.5% of AUM)

As of April 27, 2026, shares were priced at $22.91, up 3.95% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 25.84 percentage points.

The fund’s reported AUM was $228.56 million across 137 positions as of March 31, 2026.

IBTG offered a 3.99% dividend yield as of April 28, 2026, and closed 0.33% below its 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value Dividend Yield 3.99% Price (as of market close 2026-04-27) $22.91 1-Year Total Return 3.95%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy and objective: Seeks to track the performance of a portfolio of U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in 2026, providing investors with a defined maturity date and exposure to government-backed fixed income securities.

Underlying holdings and portfolio composition: Primarily holds U.S. Treasury securities with maturities in December 2026, offering a transparent, laddered portfolio structure designed for predictable cash flows and low credit risk.

Expense ratio and fund structure: Operates as a passively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a fixed maturity profile, structured for investors seeking a combination of income and principal preservation over a defined investment horizon.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF offers institutional and individual investors targeted exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in 2026. The fund combines the liquidity and transparency of an ETF with the defined maturity characteristic of individual bonds, appealing to those seeking predictable income and principal return at maturity. Its strategy emphasizes low credit risk and efficient access to a specific segment of the U.S. Treasury market.

What this transaction means for investors

Shelton Wealth Management exited its entire position in iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG). The reason has nothing to do with changing market views and has everything to do with the ETF’s design: It tracks U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in December 2026.

The question is, why sell it in March? Because the fund holds bonds maturing in 2026 and is set to wind down that same year, investors frequently rotate out as maturity approaches to maintain their desired bond exposure. It has built a bond ladder of iShares iBonds maturing in 2027 through 2031, which rank among its top holdings.

This raises another important question: Should individual investors consider doing the same?

The answer concerns laddering, a strategy that involves spreading investments across bonds or CDs with staggered maturity dates. Laddering allows investors to maintain a steady stream of income while reducing risk. When each holding matures, if the money isn’t needed for a particular purpose, investors can reinvest the proceeds into later-dated securities.

Investors who don’t want to bother with building and managing a bond ladder on their own can still take advantage of the diversified exposure they provide by investing in a fund that maintains a laddered portfolio of bonds.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.