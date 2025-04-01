Why SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed at $84.20, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 16.01% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect SharkNinja, Inc. to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion, up 9.81% from the year-ago period.

SN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $6.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.36% and +12.68%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SharkNinja, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. SharkNinja, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SharkNinja, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.65, so one might conclude that SharkNinja, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

