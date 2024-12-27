Why SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed at $97.25, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.49%.

The the stock of company has risen by 0.48% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.42% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.

The upcoming earnings release of SharkNinja, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.24, showcasing a 31.91% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.6 billion, showing a 16.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.22 per share and a revenue of $5.34 billion, representing changes of +31.06% and +25.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. SharkNinja, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, SharkNinja, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.94.

We can also see that SN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 180, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

