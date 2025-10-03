Why Shares of USA Rare Earth Are Skyrocketing Today

Key Points USA Rare Earth's CEO teased the potential for the company to ink a deal with the Trump administration.

Rare earth peer MP Materials received an equity investment from the U.S. government in July.

USA Rare Earth doesn't generate revenue, so investors with low tolerances for risk should avoid the stock at this point.

10 stocks we like better than USA Rare Earth ›

Ending the week on a bullish note, USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) stock is soaring yet again today, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) are merely inching moderately higher.

As of 10:55 a.m. ET, shares of USA Rare Earth are up 22.6%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Management teases a new partner

Speaking with CNBC on Thursday, Barbara Humpton, USA Rare Earth's CEO, reported that the company was in "close communication" with the White House. For investors, this sparks the hope that the U.S. government will seek an equity investment in the company as it has with other mining companies such as one that the Trump administration made with rare earths peer MP Materials in July and one with Lithium Americas that it announced this week.

Humpton further suggested that the potential for a partnership with the U.S. government is not out of the question, even with the deal According to The Fly, Humpton stated, "This is a field where it will not be a zero-sum game."



Over the summer, MP Materials announced that the Department of Defense would invest $400 million in the company, representing a 15% equity stake, as the Trump administration seeks to shore up the nation's supply of rare earth elements.

Is USA Rare Earth a buy on the speculation of a new partnership?

With the Trump administration's growing interest in supporting domestic production of minerals critical to the nation's security, it's unsurprising that the company is in talks with the White House. Potential investors should recognize, however, that there are numerous risks to the company that transcend an equity investment from the government.

USA Rare Earth is currently not generating revenue, and there's no certainty that the company will succeed in its development of its rare earth magnet production facility in Oklahoma. At this point, therefore, only investors with substantial risk tolerance should consider a position in this mining stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in USA Rare Earth right now?

Before you buy stock in USA Rare Earth, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and USA Rare Earth wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $626,942!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,157,870!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,063% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.