Why Shares of USA Rare Earth Are Plunging Today

USA Rare Earth investors are speculating the Trump administration is no longer interested in partnering with the company.

Nova Minerals reported that it has been asked to provide a report on its gold and antimony project.

Even if the U.S. government doesn't invest in USA Rare Earth, there's reason to believe the company's prospects are strong.

It's time for the latest edition of which mining company will the Trump administration partner with next. In today's episode, it seems less likely that rare earth stock USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) will be one of the upcoming winners -- much to the chagrin of investors, as the Trump administration seems more interested in signing another metals stock to its dance card.

As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of USA Rare Earth are down 1.3%, recovering a bit from their earlier slide of 12.8%.

It's not only rare earths on the White House's radar

Australian company Nova Minerals (NASDAQ: NVA) announced today that it has been asked to provide a report on its Estelle Gold and Critical Metals Project, a mineral deposit located in Alaska that contains gold and antimony, in advance of President Trump's upcoming meeting with the Australian prime minister.

Like rare earths, the United States is highly reliant on China for antimony. Listed on the U.S. Geological Survey's Draft List of Critical Minerals, antimony is used in a variety of applications essential to the nation's defense, including military equipment and semiconductors.

After the Trump administration issued executive orders regarding shoring up the domestic supply of rare earths and entered into a partnership with rare earth producer MP Materials (NYSE: MP), investors have speculated that USA Rare Earth would soon receive an equity investment from the U.S. government. Today, however, investors are finding that it's not only rare earths where the administration's attention is focused.

Should investors buy USA Rare Earth stock on the dip?

While an equity investment from the U.S. government could be interpreted as a positive sign, it's certainly not the only validation that a mining company needs to suggest its stock is a buy. Even if the White House chooses to pass over USA Rare Earth as a partner, there are plenty of reasons to believe that the company will thrive in the coming years as it develops its rare earth magnet production facility.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.