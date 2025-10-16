Why Shares of USA Rare Earth Are Plummeting (Again) Today

Key Points

USA Rare Earth stock soared in the early days of October.

Investors are uncomfortable with launching the stock even higher considering the company doesn't produce revenue yet.

For investors who are comfortable with a speculative investment, today's decline provides a great buying opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than USA Rare Earth ›

The past couple of days have proven to be a rocky road for USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) investors. While the rare-earth stock skyrocketed almost 90% higher from the end of September through the end of last week, investors have relented from sending the stock even higher into the stratosphere over the past couple of days. While there was material reason for shares declining on Tuesday, today, however, the stock's fall isn't directly attributable to any current news.

As of 10:53 a.m. ET, shares of USA Rare Earth are down 8.7%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

What's new with USA Rare Earth? Nothing, evidently

With rare earths emerging as a significant point of contention between the United States and China, rare-earth stocks like USA Rare Earth have skyrocketed, but investors seem to be sensing that USA Rare Earth stock has hit a ceiling.

Whereas the company's leading rare earth peer, MP Materials, is reporting revenue -- and cash flow from operating activities -- from its production of neodymium-praseodymium oxide, USA Rare Earth is still working toward generating revenue. Thus, it represents a more speculative investment, which certainly doesn't appeal to investors with low risk tolerances.

USA Rare Earth is developing a facility to produce rare-earth magnets, which is expected to begin operations in early 2026.

Is the pullback in USA Rare Earth stock a buying opportunity?

While USA Rare Earth stock is certainly a valid opportunity for gaining rare-earth exposure, the company hardly has the same risk profile as the revenue-generating MP Materials stock. For investors comfortable with that fact and who are looking to carve out a niche of their portfolios for a high-risk, high-reward investment, today's pullback in USA Rare Earth stock provides a great buying opportunity.

Should you invest $1,000 in USA Rare Earth right now?

Before you buy stock in USA Rare Earth, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and USA Rare Earth wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $648,924!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,333!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.