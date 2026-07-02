Why Shares of United States Antimony Are Soaring This Week

Key Points

U.S. Antimony announced yesterday its first delivery of Q2 2026.

The company operates the only major antimony smelting operation in the United States.

10 stocks we like better than United States Antimony ›

United States Antimony (NYSE: UAMY) stock may be dipping lower today. Still, the decline is hardly enough to overshadow the strong performance the mining company's stock has shown over the past few days. The company provided an update on its antimony shipments yesterday, and investors are clearly pleased with the news.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, U.S. Antimony stock is up 12.2% from the end of trading last Friday through 1:21 p.m. today.

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The second quarter of 2026 is off to a strong start

U.S. Antimony announced yesterday that it has completed the delivery of its first shipments during the second quarter of 2026 under a $245 million supply contract with the Defense Logistics Agency, an agency of the Department of Defense.

Delivering about 82,000 pounds of antimony metal ingots in the initial two shipments, the company generated approximately $2.6 million. TU.S. Antimony is waiting on government inspections of two additional shipments before delivery. In total, the company has received $57.3 million in antimony ingot orders from the Defense Logistics Agency since the inception of the contract.

U.S. Antimony will benefit from the United States' push to shore up its supply of critical minerals

While mining companies that specialize in rare-earth elements receive the lion's share of attention when investors investigate critical mineral stocks, it's important to recognize that antimony (not a rare-earth element) is also vital to the nation's security. As the operator of the only major domestic antimony smelter, U.S. Antimony is a compelling growth play for minerals-focused investors with higher risk tolerances, as the company is currently unprofitable.

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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