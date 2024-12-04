Why Shares of United Airlines Rose 23.7% in November

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) rose by a whopping 23.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. To find the reason behind the move, you need to look no further than the U.S. presidential election. Based on the history of previous administrations, the new Trump administration is seen as one that will take a less stringent approach to merger-and-acquisition activity in the airline industry.

Why a Trump victory is good for airlines

A more accommodating approach to mergers and acquisitions will lessen the impediment to individual airlines' strategic objectives, but there is also an industrywide issue. The airline industry's history tells the story of a business that continually fails to generate a return on invested capital (RoIC) to cover its cost of capital.

While there was a significant improvement in the years leading up to the pandemic, when airlines generated enough profit to cover the cost of capital, the overarching issue is still a concern for equity investors.

One reason the airline industry has traditionally failed to generate sufficient profits is its cyclicality and how airlines behave in periods of overcapacity. In the boom years, airlines expanded routes and profitability, only to be lumbered with high fixed costs when end demand slowed. The rational reaction should be to cut route capacity, but that's not always been the case in the industry.

That's where the kind of industry consolidation that might occur under a Trump administration comes in. If airlines are allowed to merge and acquire each other, route capacity will probably be cut more, and airlines should become more profitable.

Why it's good news for United Airlines

As one of the market's highest-quality and most profitable operators, United Airlines is likely to benefit from such an environment. Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and United Airlines have increased their focus on the premium traveler in recent years, and they both have highly successful co-branded credit cards and loyalty programs. As such, they have diversified their revenue streams and reduced cyclical risks in their businesses. Both are generating robust profitability in 2024.

The icing on the cake would be the industry's more disciplined approach to expanding and reducing capacity. The good news is that both airlines are seeing that right now and are reporting improving yields. The optimism could be compounded by an ongoing consolidation in the industry, and United and Delta could play a role in that process, too.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $359,445 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $45,374 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $484,143!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.