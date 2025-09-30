Why Shares of UiPath Are Soaring Today

Key Points UiPath will partner with Nvidia to strengthen customer workflows with generative AI.

The company is also collaborating with OpenAI and Snowflake to improve agentic automation.

Today's announcements demonstrate the company's interest in remaining an industry leader in developing platforms that provide customers with advanced automation capabilities.

10 stocks we like better than UiPath ›

After bumping 2.9% higher yesterday, UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is maintaining its upward trajectory today. Investors are racing to buy shares of the automation platform provider after the company reported several announcements this morning, pointing to its growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

As of 9:50 a.m. ET, shares of UiPath are up 14.9%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

It's not just one partnership with an AI leader that has investors excited today

UiPath announced today that it will partner with Nvidia on a more advantageous solution that provides AI capabilities to strengthen their existing automated workflows in high-trust scenarios like fraud detection or healthcare. The new offering will offer customers an Integration Service Connector that connects UiPath and Nvidia's NIM, which accelerates deployment of generative AI, as well as Nemotron, reasoning models that enhance AI deployment.

Partnering with OpenAI, UiPath announced today that it will work to develop a ChatGPT connector that integrates OpenAI frontier models with UiPath's enterprise orchestration to provide enhanced enterprise customer workflows. According to UiPath, the two companies are "creating a benchmark for using computer-use models in agentic automation."

A third partnership that UiPath announced today is with cloud computing leader Snowflake, which will see the two companies bring together UiPath's Agentic Automation platform with Snowflake's Corex AI, a platform for building AI agents. Graham Sheldon, UiPath's chief product officer, lauded the collaboration, stating, "By combining Snowflake Cortex AI with the UiPath Platform, customers can turn trusted insights into orchestrated action without reworking their existing systems."

Do these new partnerships suggest that UiPath stock is a buy now?

The several announcements that UiPath announced today are encouraging, and they demonstrate the company's commitment to remaining at the forefront of AI innovation. Even before today's announcements, UiPath was a compelling consideration, and today's news just adds to the bull case.

Should you invest $1,000 in UiPath right now?

Before you buy stock in UiPath, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UiPath wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $650,607!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,716!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,068% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, Snowflake, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.