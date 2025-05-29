Why Shares of Uber Are Sinking Today (Hint: It Has to do With Tesla)

Shares of the ride-hailing giant Uber (NYSE: UBER) traded roughly 4.5% lower in the final half-hour of trading today after a Wall Street analyst cited a potential threat to Uber's business model and long-term strategy.

Competition from Tesla could be an issue

In a research note, Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt maintained a "neutral" rating on Uber and an $85 price target but noted that Tesla's soon-to-launch robotaxis present a threat to the company's long-term vision. The news comes after Bloomberg reported that Tesla plans to launch robotaxis in Austin on June 12.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

In the note, Devitt said that a fully autonomous ride-hailing fleet could significantly disrupt Uber's human-powered fleet. Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has also indicated that Tesla may try and set up its own ride-hailing network rather than partnering with an existing player.

Meanwhile, Uber has positioned itself as the strategic partner for autonomous vehicle companies, having already formed partnerships with Waymo and Pony AI, among others. Uber believes that its massive fleet, operational platform, and regulatory expertise make it an ideal partner for self-driving companies looking to scale.

It's still early for autonomous driving

While the market seems to be taking Wedbush's concerns seriously, I think it's still too early to say that Uber is in trouble.

It will take Tesla time to scale, and it could still take awhile for autonomous ride-sharing to gain widespread traction. Plus, Musk and Tesla have never run a ride-hailing fleet before. They may still end up partnering with Uber.

Uber has transformed itself financially, becoming profitable and generating significant free cash flow. I also think there will likely be more than one winner in the autonomous space. Interested investors can buy the dip here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Uber Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Uber Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $826,263!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 978% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 170% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.