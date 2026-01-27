Why Shares of TMC the metals company Ripped 450.9% Higher in 2025 and Can Continue Flying Higher in 2026

Key Points

President Trump's issuance of executive orders relating to deep-sea mining was a notable catalyst for The Metals Company Stock in 2025.

Several other factors contributed to this deep-sea mining stock sailing higher last year.

The stock is off to a strong start in 2026 and has the potential to soar even higher.

It's not often that mining companies produce triple-digit gains in a calendar year, but that's precisely what TMC the metals company (NASDAQ: TMC), did in 2025. With critical metals emerging as a central theme last year, investors took note of the deep-sea mining company and bid the stock continually higher.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of The Metals Company skyrocketed 450.9% in 2025.

White House interest in deep-sea mining suggested to investors there'd be smooth sailing ahead

With his return to the Oval Office, investors speculated that President Trump would take action to spur domestic production of critical minerals. They were right. After issuing executive orders in late March encouraging the development of rare-earth mining, Trump signed orders on April 24 to advance the deep-sea mining industry.

As one of the most familiar names in deep-sea mining, The Metals Company immediately received a wave of investor attention, and shares closed on the day of the announcement of the executive orders almost 45% higher than the previous day.

Several weeks later, a May article that examined the merits of deep-sea mining appeared in the Wall Street Journal, leading investors to bid shares higher.

The excitement around the company continued into June, when it announced that Korea Zinc would invest $85.2 million in exchange for 19.6 million shares. In addition to making an equity investment, Korea Zinc conveyed an interest in partnering with The Metals Company to process, refine, and even build manufacturing capacity in the United States.

One of the most significant catalysts for the stock's rise last year -- one that arose repeatedly -- was the escalating trade tensions between the United States and China throughout 2025. With China imposing export limits on critical minerals, investors recognized The Metals Company as a strategic investment that could benefit from the U.S. interest in shoring up domestic supply. In addition to copper, The Metals Company plans to produce cobalt, manganese, and nickel from polymetallic nodules it recovers from the seabed.

A strong January (so far) may be just the beginning of The Metals Company stock soaring higher in 2026

As of this writing, shares of The Metals Company are up 25.9% since the start of 2026, a performance attributable primarily to news that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a new rule that updates regulations overseeing deep-sea mineral exploration and commercial recovery. The U.S. government has consistently taken steps to clear red tape for deep-sea mining operations -- a boon for The Metals Company, which has long suffered from regulatory uncertainty.

Should the company progress even further toward commencing deep-sea mining operations, investors will likely bid The Metals Company stock sharply higher. Although it has strong growth potential, there's plenty that could delay the company's progress, making The Metals Company stock best suited for those with significant risk tolerance.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

