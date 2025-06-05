Why Shares of Tesla Are Sinking Today

With its robotaxi service debut just around the corner, shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) traded nearly 4% lower, as of 11:12 a.m. ET today. There are a few potential reasons for the sell-off.

Possible concerns over robotaxi safety

It's been an eventful week for Tesla and CEO Elon Musk, who has been vocal in his opposition against President Trump's "one big beautiful" bill pending in Congress. But I think investors may be more focused on Tesla's upcoming limited robotaxi launch in Austin, Texas, which is reportedly starting next week.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Yesterday, Bloomberg reported on a fatal car accident in 2023 involving Tesla's assisted-driving technology. The business publication also said it was one of the most-read stories on the website. However, it's important to note that the accident occurred under different software than Tesla is using now, which previously relied on 100% driver supervision.

Furthermore, The Washington Post and Tesla have been in an ongoing legal battle because the Post is trying to obtain crash data related to Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (ASAD) technology.

The data is submitted to the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), but most of the data is redacted due to confidentiality policies. In a filing related to the lawsuit, Tesla, according to the electric vehicle and Tesla news site Electrek, said the company "would suffer financial and economic harm if the requested information is disclosed."

Robotaxis drive the valuation

As I've now said many times, Tesla's extremely high valuation is not built on its core electric vehicle business, which is struggling, but on future initiatives like full self-driving (FSD) technology and the potential robotaxi service that Musk has talked about.

I don't necessarily doubt Tesla's ability to play a large role in the FSD wave, but there are still a lot of uncertainties about the new sector and the technology. There's also likely to be plenty of competition.

If FSD comes up short of expectations, I suspect Tesla's valuation would take a hit, which is why I don't love the risk-reward proposition right now.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $368,035 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $38,503 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $668,538!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.