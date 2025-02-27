Why Shares of Tesla Are Falling This Week and Have Given Back Most of Their Post-Election Rally

Things can change in a hurry. After Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) saw its stock price explode following President Donald Trump's victory in early November, much of that rally has now been erased, a trend that continued this week. Shares of the electric car maker had fallen close to 15% for the week as of 11:40 a.m. ET Thursday.

Blame Europe

The big culprit hurting the stock this week is coming from Europe. According to the trade organization Acea, sales of Teslas in January declined by 45% across the European Union and United Kingdom. This happened while the regions saw electric car sales increase significantly.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Meanwhile, investors are bracing for Q1 sales to be the lowest seen since late 2022. Check out the graph below of the stock's recent moves.

Some surmise that the price drop could be attributed to investors taking gains after the incredible rally, while some think Tesla CEO Elon Musk's political actions in recent months have hurt the brand.

BBC recently cited an unnamed former senior director of Tesla's Europe, Middle East and Asia division as saying that politics is "definitely one of the reasons for the decline," but that there are also a "cumulative number of things that are piling up a domino effect."

The valuation rose too far too fast

It's hard to know the leading factor impacting the stock right now, but I think it's simply a case of the valuation running too far too fast. After the epic post-election run, Tesla's valuation peaked at nearly 194 times forward earnings estimates, well ahead of peers in the "Magnificent Seven." This makes the stock much more susceptible to pullbacks, even on minor bad news. I'm still skeptical of tech and AI valuations, given some of the challenges ahead.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $340,411 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $45,570 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $533,931!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.