Why Shares of Sweetgreen Stock Sank 25.3% This Week

Key Points

Sweetgreen saw a temporary boost in May before coming back to earth.

Management has an innovative new menu strategy, but the business is still struggling.

With Sweetgreen never generating a profit, its stock is a tough buy candidate after this dip.

10 stocks we like better than Sweetgreen ›

Shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) sank 25.1% last week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A restaurant chain focused on salads and healthy bowls, Sweetgreen has struggled with customer traffic in recent years. The stock was up last month, but that has proven short-lived, and it is now falling back to earth this week.

Here's why Sweetgreen stock is sinking, and whether you should consider adding it to your portfolio.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Analyst downgrade and short-lived bump in May

Before talking about Sweetgreen's fall this week, we need to dive into why the stock was rising in May in the first place. Sweetgreen released a new menu item -- wraps -- which went semi-viral in hopes of luring customers back to its stores. While the jury is still out on whether the wraps will work as a new menu item, Wall Street decided to kill the rally.

UBS downgraded Sweetgreen stock from "buy" to "neutral" this week, citing concerns around customer traffic figures and weak margins. Sweetgreen is currently posting same-store sales growth of negative 12.8% and had a $34 million operating loss last quarter.

Should you buy the dip?

Sweetgreen is in the midst of a turnaround strategy for the health-focused restaurant brand. Its figures look terrible at the moment, and it has failed to generate a profit since going public in 2021.

With this context, it is hard to find a reason to buy the dip on Sweetgreen. Avoid adding this stock to your portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Sweetgreen right now?

Before you buy stock in Sweetgreen, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sweetgreen wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,342,065!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2026.

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Sweetgreen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.