Why Shares of SSR Mining Are Plunging Today

Key Points

SSR Mining failed to meet analysts top-line expectations for Q3 2025.

The company projects costs for 2025 will fall at the higher end of its guidance.

Trading at a premium to its historical valuation, SSR Mining stock doesn't represent a great opportunity for investors right now.

Reporting third-quarter 2025 financial results yesterday after the bell rang, precious metals producer SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) failed to meet analysts' top-line expectations. Additionally, the company provided lackluster guidance -- all of which is leading the market to express its disappointment.

As of 10:46 a.m. ET, SSR Mining stock is down 9%, recovering slightly from its earlier decline of 16.2%.

The end of the year seems less than glittering

Coming up short of analysts' expectations that it'd report revenue of $400.1 million, SSR Mining posted sales of $385.8 million. At the bottom of the income statement, however, the company met expectations, reporting adjusted earnings per share of $0.32.

With respect to the end of 2025, management projected that the company would achieve the lower end of its metal production guidance: 410,000 gold equivalent ounces (GEO) to 480,000 gold equivalent ounces. For context, SSR Mining reported GEO production of 399,267 ounces in 2024.

Addressing its outlook on costs, management indicated that SSR Mining is trending toward the higher end of its consolidated costs guidance. For 2025, SSR Mining projects all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per GEO of $2,090 to $2,150 -- steeper than the AISC per GEO of $1,878 that it reported in 2024.

Should investors bail on SSR Mining stock as it continues to plunge?

Trading at 8.9 times operating cash flow, SSR Mining stock is valued at a premium to its five-year average cash-flow multiple of 5.9. This and the fact that management doesn't project an overly lustrous end to the year suggests that SSR Mining stock isn't the best opportunity right now for investors to gain precious metals exposure. Fortunately, there are plenty of other gold stocks and silver stocks that investors can turn to instead.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.